Mike Christie from G4 set to visit Sussex in latest solo tour

G4’s Mike Christie is taking his latest solo tour to Sussex this February.

Music lovers can enjoy an evening of classic songs in a variety of styles – from musical theatre to pop – as well as some tunes from Mike’s albums.

The tour comes to The Apiary in Alfriston High Street on Thursday, February 14 (7pm), for a special Valentine’s Day show. Ticket holders can enjoy a two-course meal and a glass of Prosecco while Mike performs.

Click here to purchase tickets for this concert.

Mike’s second Sussex show will be at The Hawth, Crawley, on Friday, February 15 (7.45pm).

Tickets for An Evening with Mike Christie cost £20.50-£22.50. VIP tickets (front row seats and a meet-and-greet at 6.45pm) cost £37.50. Call The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “You’ll enjoy songs by Gershwin, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Flanders & Swann, Rodgers & Hammerstein and many more.

“Experience Mike’s vocal versatility with his low tones reminiscent of Paul Robeson and Howard Keel alongside the stunning vocals in iconic songs at the piano such as Your Song.

“Bass-baritone Mike Christie shot to fame as a member of multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group G4, who were runners up on the very first series of ITV’s The X Factor. An alumnus of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, “Mike has performed in musicals in the West End, pantomime across the UK and numerous operatic roles, and has recently finished his second summer season at Opera Holland Park in London. He has also written an opera called The Miller’s Wife, which premiered in London in 2013.”

There will be a special guest appearance from Encore Academy at the Crawley show.

To find out more about Mike’s music visit www.mikechristie.co.uk.

