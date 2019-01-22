Lauryn Hill confirmed for Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019

The multi-Grammy-winning US superstar will join Gladys Knight, Jamie Cullum, Chick Corea, Kamaal Williams, Snarky Puppy, Madeleine Peyroux and many more at the UK’s biggest greenfield jazz festival in July

US superstar Lauryn Hill is confirmed as one of the headliners for this summer’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th. Having toured the world in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of seminal album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, the rapper and singer will return to the UK to perform a career-spanning greatest hits set featuring tracks from her multi Grammy award-winning solo album alongside classic Fugees songs and new material.

One of the biggest artists of the 90s, Hill rose to prominence as lead singer of The Fugees before going on to become a multi-Grammy-winning solo artist with the release of her 20 million-selling album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Tracks such as “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything” helped catapult Hill to global superstardom and cemented her position as one of the most pioneering acts of her generation.

Hill joins Gladys Knight, Chick Corea, Jamie Cullum, Snarky Puppy, Kamaal Williams and Madeleine Peyroux on the line-up for Love Supreme 2019, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Love Supreme Director, Ciro Romano said: “Lauryn Hill is someone who’s always featured at the top of our wish list – she’s an uncompromising innovator who has had such an enormous impact on the development of contemporary music. The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill has truly stood the test of time and we’re all very excited to be hosting her at this year’s festival.”

Tickets start at £54 and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.