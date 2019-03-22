Joe McElderry and Neil McDermott among the Club Tropicana stars in Brighton

Joe McElderry, Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins and Emily Tierney and Amelle Berrabah line up in Club Tropicana The Musical, the brand-new 80s musical from the producers of the hit UK tour of Hairspray.

It heads to Brighton Theatre Royal from Monday, March 25-Saturday, March 30.

The cast is headed by Joe McElderry (X Factor winner and star of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Neil McDermott (Ryan Malloy in EastEnders, Eugenius!, The Wind in the Willows, Shrek), Kate Robbins (Spitting Image, ITV’s The Imitation Game, Dinnerladies), Emily Tierney (Eugenius!, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz); and former Sugababe star Amelle Berrabah making her musical theatre debut.

The show invites you to take a trip back to the electric 80s and embark on a summer of love and smash-hit classics.

Welcome to the Club Tropicana Hotel where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical, celebrating all that we love about the 80s. Songs include Just Can’t Get Enough, Take On Me, The Look Of Love, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and Relax.

When our budding bride and groom get cold feet, they each decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat– but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel.

The sizzling summer season at the Club Tropicana sees drinks flowing and tans glowing. Will the young lovers decide to go through with the wedding? Will the hotel inspectors (finally) get their way and close the resort, or will the staff save the day?

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships





"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail



Bognor Regis gets its own beer festival



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



VegfestUK Brighton to take a break next year



Chichester set Suzi Ruffell on stand-up road as she heads to Brighton



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester