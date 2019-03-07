International Women’s Day: Celebrations for Rock Choir’s founder

Rock Choir’s founder and creator Caroline Redman Lusher is in the spotlight this International Women’s Day.

Caroline, one of the UK’s most successful female entrepreneurs, started the feel-good, contemporary choir in 2005.

The organisation offers people with no singing experience (or ability to read music) the chance to perform pop, rock and chart songs with no entry auditions.

Today the Rock Choir runs sessions all over the UK, with groups in Horsham, Crawley, Burgess Hill, Lewes, Hove, Eastbourne and other Sussex towns.

A crew from ITV have been filming Caroline in her day-to-day life and the piece is set to be broadcast next week, along with other short films celebrating female success stories in Britain.

A Rock Choir spokesperson said: “Caroline has successfully created and built the UK brand Rock Choir and, at the same time, has enriched lives, improved well-being, combated mental-health issues and forged strong bonds across the country in hundreds of communities.

“With more than 30,000 people now taking part, Rock Choir organises more than 2,000 performances a year allowing local and national charities to benefit from its proceeds.”

Members say that being one of the ‘Rockies’ offers a rich social life, a boost in confidence, an exciting diary of events, a supportive learning environment and a natural high from group singing.

Sarah Willis, who has been the leader of Chichester, Horley, Horsham, Billingshurst and Worthing Rock Choir for three years, said: “When I first became a Rock Choir Leader I had no idea just how much the weekly sessions would positively impact the members’ everyday lives. We all leave the sessions buzzing and it’s clear we are experiencing the joy of being with one another as well as accomplishing the Rock Choir repertoire. It’s amazing to see everyone come together in Rock Choir both locally and across the country. I’ve made so many new friends both in the choir and also with my team who are each delivering Rock Choir in their own communities. We are very proud of our founder Caroline and will be celebrating her achievements in Rock Choir this month.”

For a free taster session visit rockchoir.com or call 01252 714276.

International Women’s Day (Friday, March 8) celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. Click here to read more.

