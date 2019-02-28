Horsham Battle of the Bands appoints new chairman for 2019

The annual Horsham Battle of the Bands competition has elected a new chairman to its organising committee for its 27th year.

Mark Daly, the former chairman of the Horsham District Live Music Alliance, has 20 years of experience in organising the competition.

He also compèred the event for years before handing the role to recording artist, promoter and BotB committee member Jamie ‘Stan’ Stanley in 2012.

Mark and Stan said: “We’re very much looking forward to working together again on this historic competition and we’re proud to be part of Horsham District’s Year of Culture fringe, which we’re excited to see has lots of opportunities to celebrate local live music.”

A spokesperson for the event said: “The competition began in 1993. For most of that time, it fell under the remit of the now disbanded HDLMA to organise it. Since 2013, it has been run by an independent committee seeking to continue the legacy and provide opportunities for local musicians of all ages to come together in the spirit of friendly competition.”

Bands and acoustic acts can enter at www.horshambotb.com. The Covers and Originals band finals will be in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park, on August 17. Details of the acoustic competition and heats will be released shortly. To get involved, please email info@horshambotb.co.uk.

Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex. Click here to read more.