Free workshop at Crawley and chance to work with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Music students of all ages and ability are invited to take part in a free workshop at Crawley - including the chance of playing their own composition with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

This Easter holidays RPO Resound is inviting students to come along to The Hawth Crawley for their Composition Workshops.

Over the course of two days the participants will learn how to compose for an orchestra and work together on their very own original composition for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Participants are encouraged to bring instruments with them to the workshops.

Workshops take place on Wednesday April 17 and Thursday April 18, 10am-5pm

On Saturday April 28 the participants will have the opportunity to play their composition with the RPO at their Fire, Passion and Fury concert at the Hawth.

This workshop is free but spaces are limited.

Register your interest by emailing resound@rpo.co.uk