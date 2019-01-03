Five decades of Santana hits played with power and passion

Oye Santana play The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on Thursday, January 31 (7.30pm).

The UK number one winners at the 2018 National Tribute Music Awards are celebrating 50 years since Santana’s incredible Woodstock performance.

According to the band’s official website, www.oyesantana.com, this is their only Sussex gig planned (so far) for this year.

A spokesperson said: “This show is stacked with five decades of hits – including the multi-million seller ‘Smooth’, ‘Black Magic Woman’, ‘Samba Pa Ti’, ‘Maria Maria’, ‘Oye Como Va’, ‘Corazón Espinado’ and ‘She’s Not There’ – played with power, passion and perfection.

“It’s fiesta time, so get ready to party to guitar wizardry, astounding vocals and a rhythm section with more groove than you could shake a pair of maracas at.”

Tickets for the The Woodstock 50th Anniversary tour cost £17.50 (£22.50 on door).

Call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

Ten things to see in Sussex, January 4-11. Click here to read more.