Experience the awesome sounds of the Electric Light Orchestra

Rock ’n’ roll lovers can enjoy the amazing music of the Electric Light Orchestra at The Capitol, Horsham, next month.

Quite possibly the world’s number one ELO tribute act, ELO Again are set to bring their Return To The Blue tour to the theatre on Friday, April 12 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £23. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

The show has been described as a ‘must see’ for fans of the legendary group, offering an accurate recreation of a classic ELO concert. It features top-notch sound reproduction, a light show and spectacular visual effects to celebrate the music of Jeff Lynne and his band.

“The early 1970s was the age of glam rock and the British Rock group The Electric Light Orchestra epitomised this time in music history with their unique symphonic rock style and unforgettable classics,” said a spokesperson.

“ELO Again gives audiences the spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations, soaring strings and vocals, full of depth and tone, inviting the crowds to relive the age of glam rock in the 21st century, revel in ELO’s unique symphonic rock style and hear some of the most unforgettable classic rock and pop songs of our generation.”

Hits include: ‘Mr Blue Sky’, ‘Livin’ Thing’, ‘Turn To Stone’, ‘Sweet Talking Woman’, ‘Shine A Little Love’, ‘Hold On Tight’ and many more.