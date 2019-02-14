Durrington High School concert for Guild Care showcases students’ talents

More than 50 students showcased their musical talents at a concert raising money for Worthing-based charity Guild Care.

The one-off performance was Durrington High School’s second annual charity concert for the charity, raising money through ticket sales, donations on the night and a raffle.

Teachers Emily Isham, Cyrus Dean and Beth Maughan organised the concert, while Chris Davis and the Durrington Fundraisers provided refreshments.

The school thanked all the parents, friends and family who supported the event and said £415.25 had been raised, which will go towards the services run by Guild Care across Arun, Adur and Worthing, supporting more than 3,000 people a year.

The concert featured many incredible performances from Durrington students.

Ms Isham, head of performing arts, said there were performances from the choir, a vocal group and years 10 and 11, with original compositions and performances.

Performers, from left, Leonnie Natala, Lara Beale, Faith Onwuzuruike and Becky Moore, all GCSE music students

The start saw a glimpse into the hard work that has been going in this year’s school musical, Bugsy Malone.

Yasmin Lowe, Brynley Griffiths and Becky Moore performed solos from the show, with Brynley being accompanied by a fantastic dance from Daisy Isham.

Audience members said from this sneak peek, it was clear the musical would be phenomenal when it is on in April.

There were also amazing own compositions, written and performed by year 10 and 11 GCSE music students, the maturity and talent of which was outstanding.

Several year-11 students took to the stage to sing their GCSE solos, which they have been working on with professional singing coach Alex Jacquin.

From Leonnie Natala’s confident cover of the Alicia Keys’ classic If I Ain’t Got You to Ellis James belting out Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, the results were breathtaking.

Hudson Hebert performed a wonderful composition on piano and Kayleigh Bacchus sang her self-penned song while playing the piano.

The fantastic vocal group MTV (Musical Theatre Vocals) performed before and after the interval, harmonising beautifully and bringing a fresh sound to four well-known songs, including Elvis’ Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.

The evening ended with three solos accompanied by the DHS Choir, which was an uplifting and powerful way to close the show.

Congratulations were given to all students who took part in the show and produced such a fantastic night of entertainment, raising money for a very worthy cause.

