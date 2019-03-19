Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships

Chichester City Band is basking in competition success.

Spokesman Jim Hurdwell said: “The band are delighted and very proud to announce that we have pulled off another amazing contesting success and qualified, as champions, to represent London & Southern Counties in the finals of the National Brass Band Championships to be held in Cheltenham on September 15.

“Expertly prepared and conducted by our resident maestro, Rom Stanko, we overcame strong opposition in Stevenage to beat 14 other bands and claim first prize in the Third Section Regional Contest and an invitation to compete against the nation’s very best bands of our grade.

“As with all the other contestants, we played the set test piece, an arrangement of Gustav Holst’s First Suite in Eb which was originally composed for military band. Whilst our victory is primarily due to the players’ and Rom’s dedication and hard work, we wonder whether it also reflects the Band’s recent return to its home city (Goodwood Motor Circuit) and, especially, the fact that Holst’s ashes are interred in Chichester’s magnificent Cathedral?

“Having also qualified for last year’s finals, we now know what’s required if we are to become champions of Great Britain and eagerly look forward to appearing at Cheltenham.

“If you want to be part of our continuing success story, we do have vacancies for tenor horn, tuba and trombone players and additional percussionists. We would be delighted to hear from you very soon.

“More information about Chichester City Band is available on our website http://www.chichestercityband.co.uk, via our Facebook Page and our Twitter Feed @ChichesterBand.”

