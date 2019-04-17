Chichester Cathedral organist joins Portsmouth Festivities

Charles Harrison, organist and master of the choristers at Chichester Cathedral, will be among the performers at this year’s Portsmouth Festivities (June 14-23).

Lunchtime Live! featuring Charles runs from 1.10-2pm on June 19.

Also coming up during the Festivities are:

June 14: The Cardinall’s Musick, 8-10pm, Portsmouth Cathedral. The Cardinall’s Musick promise some of the finest music written for the ensemble in recent years, as well as masterpieces of the 16th century.

June 15: The Austen Family Music Books, 7-9pm, The Portsmouth Grammar School, The Rotunda. Delve into the fascinating musical world of Jane Austen.

June 15: Mari Kalkun: Estonian Folk, 8-10pm, St George’s Church. Lose yourself in this meditative mix of Estonian tradition and innovative song writing..

June 18: Lunchtime Live! James Davy, 1.10-2pm, Portsmouth Cathedral. Spend your lunchtime in the company of James Davy. James was organ scholar at Portsmouth Cathedral 20 years ago, and is now director of music at Chelmsford Cathedral.

June 18: Recital: clarinet specialist Ka Wai Cheng and pianist Kate Burrows, 7-8pm, Portsmouth Cathedral. Ka Wai is a versatile musician who is also a conductor, educator and woodwind technician. Kate has given regular recitals as an accompanist, and has played for instrumental exams, concerts, music festivals and student shows.

June 18: Jason Rebello Trio, 7.30pm, The Portsmouth Grammar School, David Russell Theatre. Celebrated British jazz pianist Jason Rebello has performed with artists including Sting, Jeff Beck and Peter Gabriel, and his latest release Held (2016) won Album of the Year in the British Jazz Awards.

June 21: The Portsmouth Grammar School Brass Band, 12-1.30pm, Central Square, Gunwharf Quays. A final chance to hear The Portsmouth Grammar School senior and junior brass bands before they embark on an eight-day concert tour of Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

June 23: Marco Marconi Masterclass, 2-5pm, The Portsmouth Grammar School, David Russell Theatre. An opportunity to observe classically-trained jazz pianist Marco Marconi, as he leads a masterclass with pupils of all ages.

