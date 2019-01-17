Burgess Hill Choral Society searches for new singers

Burgess Hill Choral Society are looking for new members as they launch into their new season.

Spokeswoman Frances Eales said: “Are you looking for a new challenge that is not only healthier than a workout, but also sociable and one that will give you a real sense of achievement?

“Then look no further! BHCS is one of the foremost choirs in the area: we’re a friendly, vibrant choir of around eighty singers led by dynamic musical director Michael Stefan Wood.”

Mike promises a great time to newcomers: “Well, it’s just such fun: the rehearsals generally, the spirit of enjoyment and the spirit of challenge that people take on. It makes it so worthwhile. Then, seeing people’s faces at the end of the concert.

“And in some ways, people are astonished at how well they’ve done and how great it sounds. That’s what keeps me going.”

Newer members are also positive: “I completely love being part of the choir” (Martin, tenor); “everyone’s really helpful and friendly, and I’m really enjoying it” (Jill, soprano); “it’s absolutely fascinating. I’m really enjoying the challenge of learning something that’s much more involved. It stretches you… and it’s fun” (Christine, alto).

Frances added: “For our spring season we have an exciting repertoire consisting of Puccini’s Messa di Gloria together with opera choruses from Verdi, Mozart, Wagner and Purcell.”

“There are spaces for new members, particularly altos,” he said.

“The choir is non-auditioned and we welcome experienced singers and those who have not sung for a while.

“Why not try a taster session any Monday in January at 7.45pm in the URC Hall, Junction Road, Burgess Hill?

“More details are available on our website at www.burgesshillchoralsociety.org.uk. You can visit our Facebook page or phone 07522 493966.”

Burgess Hill Choral Society is a registered charity and is supported by the Humphrey Richardson Taylor Charitable Trust, P & S Gallagher and various individual patrons.

