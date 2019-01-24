Brilliant young musical talents star on the Chichester stage

Scores of young Chichester-area musicians converged for the Ovation Rock Show in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre.

There were three live shows featuring talented young musicians from local schools, Chichester College, Chichester Music Academy and Ovation Music.

Spokesman Nick Davidson said: “The opening night kicked things off very well indeed, with strong performances from all the young bands, singers and singer-songwriters.

“The junior matinee show was as popular as ever, undoubtedly the best one to date, with the youngest performer just seven years old delivering an enchanting performance! Again some truly-inspiring performances from the soloists and the younger bands, some of whom were playing their first-ever gig.

“The final show was a sell-out, with group after group delivering some of the most powerful performances we have seen in any of the shows over the years. Likewise the soloists and guest artists were astonishingly good!

“Across all three shows nerves were well and truly conquered!

“The Ovation Rock Show is put on solely for the benefit of all the children and young people involved, including those learning new skills backstage. They receive no funding and all proceeds are used to continue to provide further opportunities for young musicians across our area.”

For more information and to take part in future concerts see the website - http://www.ovationmusic.org.uk



Line-up

Bands -

Taster Band - Ella & Will Watkins, Riley O'Flynn, Joe Robinson, James Bell

Backtrack - Austen Cooke, Owen Griffiths, Tom Abbott

3+1 - Franki Giles, George MacDonald, Rocco Thomas, Ioan Harley

Quadrant - Danny Hastings, Luke Perring, Rocco Thomas, George Macdonald

Intuition - Bella Howard, Lukas Leigh, James Rainsford, Theo Angioni, Amos Burton

Blue Chair - Sophia Sheppard, Zac Westmore, Sam Hancock, Chloe Younger, Ollie Greenslade

Submerged - Joel McCulloch, Piers Plimmer, James Goddard

WAIMEA - Eeby Ball, Henry Barnes, Toby McKewen, Archie Lyne, Ollie Ellis

Beneath Insanity - Sophie Rainsford, Joe Angioni, Lance Peterson, Matt Welland

BlackJack - Sam Haughey, Olly Weatherill, Barney Borbone

Saikuru - Fletcher Johnstone, Nalon Le Fournis, Lukas Leigh, James Rainsford

Animal House - Caitlin Brown, Jamie Darby, Rox Wilsher, Lucy Davey, Ben Hammond

La Kleine Bellota - Annika Loh, Millie Sleep, Georgia Godliman, Alice Ward

Minor Issue - Marie Neill, Georgia Davey, Caiomhe Harley, Lucy Clark

Lucy Corcoran w/Freddie Loh, Johnny Simmons, Ben Gray

Savannah w/Jack Walker & Charlie Barratt

Lola Hart w/Freddie Loh, Johnny Simmons, Mondo Hart

Guest Artists - Sam Bradshaw, Miranda Gent, Mia Nicholls, Caitlin Brown, Ella Wingfield, Finn Davidson, Tom Baird

Guest Soloists from Chichester Music Academy - Freya Proops, Spencer Dixon, Ella McCulloch, Lizzie Timmins, Megan Peyman, Faye Clive, Kitty Peterkin, Grace Watkins, Sammie Ranaboldo

Supporting Musicians - Joe Hughes-Cornick, Alice Ward, Louis Buckler, Millie Sleep, Rocco Thomas, George Macdonald, Rupert Malir, Enya Oates, James Gardam, Ollie Ellis, Toby McEwen, Archie Lyne, Henry Barnes, Oscar Dobbins, Linton Fogden, Joe Angioni, Theo Angioni, Matt Welland, Dan Coates, Immy Sleep, Henry Horner

Vocalists - Emma Tims, Tabitha Cooper, Sophia Sheppard, Ella Jackson-Cole, Abigail Bennett, Sophie Rainsford, Bonnie McDonald, Lucinda Turner, Molly McGee, Jenna Pettit, Lydia Platt, Enya Oates, Daisy Rumbold, Cam McManus, Marie Neill

African stone sculptures go on show at Chichester's Oxmarket



Paul Winner's Arundel exhibition will help young artists



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Painting becomes an unlikely star of the show after years in a Chichester school storeroom



Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec



Chichester exhibition explores the restorative power of art in dark times







Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!



First-ever LGBT support group launches in Chichester



Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



Arundel Players to kick off 2019 with Spelling Bee play





Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!