Ardingly Choral Society begins rehearsals for Elijah next week

Ardingly Choral Society is starting rehearsals for ‘Elijah’ on Thursday evenings in the Recital Room of Ardingly College (7.30pm).

“Elijah is one of the most magnificent of all choral works and presents the composer Mendelssohn at the height of his powers,” said a spokesperson.

“The first rehearsal is on Thursday, January 10, and if you would like to join in the performance – which takes place in the very inspiring atmosphere of Ardingly College Chapel on Sunday, April 7, at 7.30pm – you would be made most welcome.

“Ardingly Choral Society is well known for its contributions to various charities and was able to donate over £1,000 to St Peter and St James Hospice, collected at their recent Advent Candlelit Carol Concert in December.”

To find out more about the choir and any performances visit www.ardinglychoralsociety.org.uk or call the secretary Shirley Ventham on 01273 831 264.

