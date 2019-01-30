Morrisons Littlehampton supports World Cancer Day with singer in store

Singer Becca Huggett is looking forward to performing in Littlehampton, supporting a day of fundraising for the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families.

Becca, a vocalist and dancer, will be at Morrisons Littlehampton on Saturday between midday and 1.30pm, singing to raise money for CLIC Sargent.

The event will mark World Cancer Day 2019, a national awareness day held on February 4 each year.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said the fundraising day for the store’s charity partner, will be from 10am to 3pm.

“As a store, we have already raised £14,000 in two years,” she said.

“We are having a raffle, tombola, sweet cones and cakes, as well as Becca, a local singer, performing.”

Volunteers from CLIC Sargent and store colleagues will be helping on the day.

