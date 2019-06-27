Have you got what it takes to be a TeenStar champion?

National auditions have been announced for TeenStar 2019, including a date in Portsmouth on Friday, September 27.

Spokesman Andy Kettle said: “Following the auditions and regional rounds, the finalists then get to perform at the London O2.”

“Exclusively for 19-year-olds and younger, TeenStar are on the lookout to find the best singers, dancers and dance groups from around the UK. Age categories are Pre-Teens (12 years old and under) and Late Teens (13 years old and older).

“The TeenStar, singing and dance competition is a giant UK-wide search for the most vibrant young talent in the UK today, with TeenStar’s singing and dancing audition’s being held across the entire country.

“The TeenStar competition attracts over 9,000 entries each year, and the competition culminates in a spectacular National Grand Final, which in previous years has been held at The NEC in Birmingham and this year is back within The O2 in London.

“Previous judges have included Swoosh from Dance Group Flawless, Ryan Jenkins from TV show Dance Moms, West End Agents and producers from all major TV Talent Competitions!

“The TeenStar singing and dance competition is brought to you by Future Music, the company behind the discovery of artists such as Warner Music’s Birdy, Columbia Record’s Lucy Spraggan, Union J’s Jaymi Hensley as well as Luke Friend and Emily Middlemas, both finalists on The X Factor, plus the winner of this year’s ITV’s the Voice, Molly Hocking and BBC’s All Together Now winner and UK’s Eurovision representative Michael Rice.

“Last year TeenStar crowned their first winning dance act, Scandalous Productions, who went on to perform on BBC television. Watch their winning performance on our YouTube channel.

“If you’re a pre-teen or teen singer or dancer and would like a chance to perform at the O2 and think you are right for this competition, enter now or for more information about the competition and how to enter go to: http://www.teenstarcompetition.co.uk.”

Audition Dates:

- Sunday 25th August 2019 Early PM; White Eagle Club, 211 Balham High Road, London SW17 7BQ

- Saturday 31st August 2019 Early PM; ACE Space, 54-57 Floodgate Street, Birmingham, B5 5SL

- Sunday 8th September 2019 Early PM; Media City UK, University of Salford, Plot B4, Salford Quays, Manchester M50 2HE

- Saturday 14th September 2019 AM; Lantern Room, Lighthouse Theatre, Thurston Drive, Kettering NN15 6PB

- Sunday 15th September 2019 Early PM; 1865, Brunswick Square, Southampton SO14 3AR

- Sunday 15th September 2019 Early PM; Dance HQ 411 White Studios, Templeton on the Green, Glasgow, G40 1DA www.dancehq.co.uk

- Thursday 19th September 2019 Evening; Harlequin Theatre, Tanners Room, , Warwick Road, Redhill RH1 1NN

- Saturday 21st September 2019 AM; Pavillion Dance South West, Westover Road, Bournemouth BH1 2BU https://www.pdsw.org.uk/

- Saturday 21st September 2019 Early PM; The Liverpool Lighthouse, Theatre, Oakfield Road, Anfield, Liverpool L4 0UF

- Sunday 22nd September 2019 AM; The Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Westgate Road, Newcastle NE1 4AG

- Sunday 22nd September 2019 AM; Hamptons Sports & Leisure Tydemans off Beehive Lane Chelmsford Essex CM2 9FH (If using Sat Nav; CM2 9RX)

- Sunday 22nd September 2019 PM; Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex, London UB3 2UE www.becktheatre.org.uk

- Friday 27th September 2019 Evening; Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5 3ST

- Saturday 28th September 2019 Early PM; SouthBank Club (Studio), Dean Lane, Bristol BS3 1DB

- Sunday 29th September 2019 Early PM; Yorkshire Dance, 3 St Peter's Buildings, St Peter's Square, Leeds LS9 8AH