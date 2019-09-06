Goran the Earth Dragon will star in Haywards Heath exhibition

Goran the Earth Dragon is set to star in the Festival of Hope: Caring for Creation free community exhibition at St Wilfrid's Church, Haywards Heath: 11am-5pm, Saturday 7 September.

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Goran the friendly Earth Dragon is expected to steal the show.

Tony Donovan, Andrew Storey, Gillian Ferguson

“Based in the church or churchyard displaying his scales of recycled ties and CDs, he will also go on regular walkabouts. At 12 noon and 2pm, powered by the legs and feet of children from St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School, Eastern Road, Goran will be patrolling the churchyard and mingling with people attending Haywards Heath Town Day in Victoria Park, just across South Road below the landmark church.

“St Wilfrid's Festival of Hope: Caring for Creation will be open to the public from 11am to 5pm. Its themes will, appropriately, be creativity and sustainability.

St Wilfrid's Church's sensitively managed churchyard, with its many species of wild flowers, is much admired. It has recently registered as an Eco Church with the charity A Rocha.

“The exhibits will comprise arts and crafts by local residents and town-and-around green projects and organisations including Growth International, Sussex Wildlife Trust, The River Ouse Project, and Wakehurst Place Biodiversity.

“Visitors will also enjoy chamber music played by St Wilfrid's Ensemble and friends. Andrew Storey (piano), Gillian Ferguson (violin) and Tony Donovan (clarinet) will present arrangements of opera favourites at 11.40am and 2.30pm.

“Tea, coffee, soft drinks and cakes will be available throughout the exhibition.

“Festival of Hope runs alongside Haywards Heath Town Day in Victoria Park just below the church and admission to both family events is free. Why not visit both?”