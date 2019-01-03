Famous names and inspirational speakers sign up to work with young people in Worthing

Sussex Cricket chief executive and former rugby player Rob Andrew will share how discovering your passion can make you a winner every day at a new Saturday club launching in Worthing.

The former Rugby Football Union director and England fly-half will be Talent Within You’s guest speaker at the launch of its Unleash Your Niche Club.

Rob, a champion in modern rugby history, will explain how using personal strengths can work across a range of disciplines.

Aimed at young people aged 14 to 16, the new club will help teenagers to identify and nurture their passion, sharing their dreams without being judged.

There are seven monthly workshops planned and the first workshop is at Worthing Library on Saturday, January 26, from 9am to midday.

There are 50 places available, priced £3.50 each or £21 for all seven.

Vicky Vaughan founded the community organisation Talent Within You: No Boundaries with a vision of making street crime history by helping children to discover and nurture their talents.

She said: “Unleash Your Niche members will meet famous and inspirational speakers and mentors. The first workshop focuses on discovering talent and passion and how to use your passion to develop your personal brand.

“The club is a safe and enjoyable place for up to 50 young people living in Worthing to leave their worries behind, share dreams, identify and nurture their passion, stand out without being judged, make new friends and network with like-minded people who will boost their energy and confidence levels.”

Some workshops will be hosted at different venues, including McLaren Automotive head office in Woking, where colour and materials designer Joanna Lewis will be guest speaker.

Talent Within You is a free online community group. Visit www.talentwithinyou.org.uk for more information.

