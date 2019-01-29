Fabulous festival celebrating creative recycling planned for Adur

A community festival with a recycling theme is planned for Adur, following the success of last year’s yarnbombing project.

Over the Moon, a community arts organisation based in Shoreham, is excited to be organising REclaim, culminating in a free festival on Coronation Green.

REclaim, including a free festival on Coronation Green, is all about creative recycling

Emily Phillips, a director of the non-profit collective, said: “REclaim is all about creative recycling. There will also be activities and events in venues across Adur from now to June.

“The main event will be a free entry, inclusive festival on the second May Bank Holiday weekend, May 25 to 27.

“REclaim weekend will feature lots of recycling-themed events each day for all ages, to promote creative reuse, recycling and sustainability.”

Make an instrument and be in a junk orchestra. Make poetry from discarded texts or add to a giant community collage. Be inspired by, or even take part in, a recycled fashion show or recycled sculpture exhibition. Book on a printing, beach art or jewellery making workshop or drop in to family junk modelling sessions or preschool messy play. Buy refreshments and eco-friendly products from local sustainable traders and get expert help from local organisations on waste reduction, repair, recycling, sustainability.

Skyway Gallery at the Shoreham Centre will host a REclaim exhibition of recycled sculpture, 2D work, photos and short films on the theme of recycling from May 18 to June 2. Entry is open to anyone of any age and people will be able to vote for their favourite exhibits.

In preparation for the recycled fashion show, regular drop-in sessions working on repair, reconstruction and decoration of garments are ongoing at Emmaus by the Sea in Southwick and Emmaus in Portslade.

There will be free Easter holiday family workshops creating collages and stories by cutting up and sticking letters and words from old magazines, broken books and junk mail at Lancing, Shoreham and Southwick libraries.

There will also be an open meeting on Tuesday, February 5, at 7.30pm at The Crabtree pub in Shoreham to discuss the project.

Over the Moon is also working on setting up a Repair Cafe in Adur to launch at REclaim weekend and would like to hear from anyone who is interested in being a part of this.

For more information, visit www.weareoverthemoon.org/reclaim and www.facebook.com/reclaimadur

On crowdfunding platform Spacehive at www.spacehive.com/reclaim people and organisations can pledge donations and show support for the project.

To book a trading stall at REclaim weekend or enter an exhibit in the REclaim exhibition, email weareoverthemoon@gmail.com.

Yarn trail to fill district with wonderful woolly creations

Wool you believe it...

West Sussex libraries will be transformed into community hubs, bringing various services under one roof