Wrestling history will be made in Worthing

Sussex taxi driver and champion wrestler Barry Cooper will make grappling history in Worthing.

Spokesman John Freemantle explains: “When he goes into the ring at the Northbrook Theatre, Worthing, on Thursday (February 20), it will be his 292nd appearance for the Premier Wrestling Federation, one of the UK’s top promotions, beating the long-time record held by former world champion Steve Grey.

“The PWF middleweight title-holder, the organisation’s longest reigning champion and one of the most respected figures in British wrestling, appeared on the first Premier Promotions show at Hove Town Hall in December, 1987.

“Since then, the Brighton star has wrestled all over the country and now has his sights set on becoming the first wrestler to reach the 300-appearance milestone.

“Cooper is set to meet Rishi Ghosh in one of the feature bouts on the half-term spectacular that also includes a top of the bill ladies tag-team clash and a heavyweight contest involving the new PWF title-holder Josh Faulkner.

“Grey, who also appeared on the inaugural Hove show more than 30 years ago, will be in the ring when Cooper smashes his record as he will be the referee for next Thursday’s show.

“The ladies tag match, billed as the biggest-ever staged in Worthing, sees Amazon and Astrid the Viking team up against Zoe Lucas and Zan Phoenix, with Amazon’s PWF championship belt at stake.

“Faulkner, who became the youngest heavyweight champion in PWF history when he beat former European title-holder James Mason on the last Northbrook show, takes on Kris Kay, a previous holder of the title.”

Tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by calling the box office 0333 666 3366.

