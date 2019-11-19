Worthing's Charlotte Melissa Tyler joins Brighton panto

Worthing actress, singer, and entrepreneur Charlotte Melissa Tyler will be joining the cast of The Wizard of Oz in Brighton this Christmas as good witch Glinda.

Director James Weisz said: “The Wizard of Oz is a classic tale made famous by the MGM movie starring Judy Garland.

“The panto features all the recognisable characters of the original. Dorothy gets transported to the wonderful world of Oz where she learns that the only way to get back home is to visit the great and powerful Wizard. On her journey to the Emerald City, she meets a Scarecrow who is in need of a brain, a Tin Man who is in need of a heart and a Lion who definitely needs some courage.”

Charlotte is no stranger to the Brighton stage having worked with director James previously as the sword-wielding Maid Marian in Robin Hood, and in last year’s Brighton panto as the fear-some Tiger Lilly in Peter Pan.

She is one quarter of Zyrah Rose, the classical crossover girl group who were signed to Universal Records. They have had four UK number-one iTunes singles and were semi-finalists on Britain’s Got Talent. They have also performed to millions of viewers across the world.

Charlotte said: “I am really excited to be performing with such a fantastic cast and team and this show will be a heart-warming family favourite and I can’t wait for you all to come and watch!

“Brighton Panto really focuses on a great story, amazing vocal talents and wonderful dance routines making it an absolute must see for the whole family.”

To book your tickets go to www.attenboroughcentre.com or call 01273 678822

The Wizard of Oz begins December 13 and 31, with two or three performances a day.

Brighton Panto is produced by James Weisz. Brighton Panto began in 2013 and is the longest running panto in Brighton and Hove. Since 2013, they have produced Aladdin, Cinderella, Beauty & The Beast, The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Sleeping Beauty.

It will be performed at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, Gardner Centre Road, Brighton, BN1 9RA. www.attenboroughcentre.com. www.brightonpanto.co.uk.

