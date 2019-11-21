Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra offer their Winter Concert

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra continue their 2019-2020 season with their Winter Concert on Sunday, November 24 at 3pm in The Assembly Hall.

Spokeswoman Lynda Bartram said: “This full-scale community orchestra is a self-funded charity with the twin aims of providing full symphonic orchestral experience for musicians to rehearse and perform under the highly regarded professional conductor Dominic Grier.

“Two major symphonies will be performed in addition to Preludes and Interludes from Wagner’s Parsifal.

“Felix Mendelssohn’s 5th Symphony, known as the Reformation, was composed in 1830 and was his second extended symphony. He was one of the most popular composers of the Romantic Era and this work is typical of his ability to produce lyrical melodies and brilliant orchestration.

“The second symphony being performed is Dvorak’s 7th, and has been described as his greatest symphony and most ambitious in structure. There are plenty of warm-hearted lyrical themes alongside a darker edge that relates to his sense of personal loss and intense patriotism.

“Wagner’s Parsifal excerpts are drawn from all three acts of the opera and provides something of the musical experience of the opera as a whole. The music ranges from being simply melodic to richly orchestrated and the Prelude itself introduces much of the main musical material.”

Tickets are £10-£17, children and students £3, and can be obtained online at http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or in person from Worthing Theatres.

