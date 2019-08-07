The drama group, called Blah Blah, has been running for more than ten years, putting on a summer show and Christmas show each year. Danielle Abbiss, deputy manager, said: “The drama group works very hard throughout the year, learning new plays and having to remember lines. They also work hard in their art sessions making the props that they need for the show. It’s lovely to see so many people come and support the drama show and the clients really look forward to it.”
Worthing drama group performs Oliver! for mayor
Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe was the special guest when the drama group at Guild Care’s Fitzalan Howard Centre for adults with disabilities and more complex needs put on a performance of Oliver! for staff, family and friends. Around 40 people gathered at the centre, in Pavilion Road, Worthing, for the performance and staff were delighted the mayor could join them.
View more