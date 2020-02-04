Worthing band features in the first Horsham Rocks Originals Showcase of 2020.

Following the success of the Christmas showcase, live music promoter Jamie ‘Stan’ Stanley will reunite with Horsham’s REC Rooms on February 6 to host the first Horsham Rocks Originals Showcase of 2020.

On the bill are 2019 Horsham Battle of the Bands Original Band winners Machina, Worthing-based alt-rockers Vektrill and Guildford-based punk-pop outfit 2far2jump.

Stan said: “Horsham has been crying our for a dedicated live music venue for years.

“The REC Rooms is an excellent new addition to the town that already attracts big name artists from around the world. But they are also keen to support the thriving local scene that myself and others have been championing in the district for many years now.

“I’m delighted to have been asked to take the helm for their regular local band nights and look forward to seeing the very best original bands I know grace the already famous Rec Rooms stage.

“Local favourites, and now 2019 Horsham Battle of the Bands winners, Machina released no fewer than four singles in 2019 – Hide, Devil on the Run, Cycles and What It Takes – and say they have new songs and big plans coming in 2020.

“Formed at the beginning of 2016, Vektrill are a three-piece alt rock band from Worthing who have played at impressive venues such as The Borderline in London and The Chill Bar in Illfracombe. They launched their debut album Dualistic Principle in October 2019, with single Prisoners getting repeated plays on BBC Introducing. 2020 sees the band booked for the Concorde 2, Brighton in March.

“Formed in early 2015, 2far2jump wasted no time in releasing six singles, four music videos and a six-track EP. In July 2018, new vocalist Luke Harland-Cole joined the band and they recorded two further EPs. The single California was released in October 2018 followed by an accompanying music video in January 2019 (which you can watch at: https://tinyurl.com/ybrayx97)”

Tickets are £3 in advance from the Rec Rooms website or £4 on the door. Visit www.therecrooms.com for more info.

The weekly Horsham Rocks Presents gigs on the Carfax bandstand during the Saturday market will resume in April. Visit and bookmark www.horshamrocks.co.uk to find out who’s playing in the Horsham district this week and beyond.

