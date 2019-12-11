Worthing and Brighton authors organise major new book fair

Society of Authors members in Brighton and Worthing are organising the first Authors’ Book Fair in Brighton on Saturday, December 14, bringing published and self-published authors together.

It’s being held at The Jubilee Library, Jubilee Street, Brighton, BN1 1GE from 10am until 4pm. 25 authors from the immediate area and beyond will be giving readings and offering their books for sale as well as signing them and discussing their writing and publishing.

The library’s ground floor community area will host readings and talks throughout the day while the fair will take place in the upstairs conference room. Entrance will be free.

Participating authors write fiction and non-fiction and span many genres.

Authors confirmed include:

Merryn Allingham: writes novels set in the 19th and early 20th centuries, often featuring exotic locations, and always full of mystery and suspense with a dash of romance.

Jill Bush: Jill’s first book, Lionel Morris and the Red Baron grew out of a family legend.

Emma Cameron: Subway 4, a contemporary novel set in South London, published in 2016, under the name Violet Hunter.

Kim Hope: author of the memoir The Bullet in the Pawpaw – Theatre and AIDS in South Africa. She is a theatre practitioner and voice coach running drama classes for adults and writing workshops in France and UK.

Frank Hurst: The Postmistress of Nong Khai was the first of Frank’s Golden Triangle series. The Chiang Mai Assignment was published in 2017 and Mekong Dragon in 2019. His books are crime thrillers based in England and Thailand.

Johannes Kerkhoven: writer/artist, Hove resident, wrote State of Guilt after living through WWII in occupied Holland.

Dorothy Koomson: prize-winning, best-selling author of My Best Friend’s Girl, (Richard and Judy Book Club), The Ice Cream Girls and The Brighton Mermaid

JS Jones: author of Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!

Penny Legg: author of local, military and WW2 non-fiction books. Public speaker for Cunard and P&O, a journalist and publisher, author coach and lecturer at the University of Portsmouth.

Jay Margrave: author of ‘mystorical’ historical mysteries as well as short stories and poetry.

Rachel Neuburger Reynolds: mystery novelist and playwright. The Wipeout Affair, the second book in the Red Frog Beach Mystery Series, was be published on October 17. Drowning Lessons, the first in the series, was a popular beach read.

Rohase Piercy: enjoys exploring alternative perspectives in her writing, taking a well-known scenario, partnership or sequence of events and presenting it from an unfamiliar point of view. Author of My Dearest Holmes

Lexi Rees: writes adventures and workbooks for children. The Relic Hunters #1 and Eternal Seas.

Marcelo Staricoff: author of Start Thinking, inspiring children to enjoy engaging in fun creative thinking challenges. Currently writing Start Thinking Early, Empezar Pensando and the Joy of Not Knowing for publication in 2020.

Authors interested in attending should visit http://funnybookcompany.com/authors-book-fair-brighton-2019/ or contact howard@funnybookcompany.com

