West Sussex music promoter warns we are looking at "the tip of a very large iceberg"

Musicians have been urged to “stand together” as another West Sussex gig has been cancelled.

WemsFest promoter Mark Ringwood warned we were looking at “the tip of a very large iceberg.”

USA bluesman Doug MacLeod has been forced to postpone his Emsworth concert on Saturday, March 28 due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Doug was due to play two concerts in Ireland, as part of a European tour, but that country has banned internal events attracting more than 100 people so those concerts have been cancelled.

“In addition to this, the recently imposed band on travellers into the USA from certain European countries meant that it was highly probable that he wouldn't have been allowed to re-enter his home country when he finished his tour.”

Mark added: “This is probably the tip of a very large iceberg and more postponements are inevitable. As an industry we have to stand together and ride this, hopefully, temporary storm out.”

Ticket-holders for the Emsworth show in St James Parish Hall will be offered a refund or the facility to keep their tickets for a rescheduled show.

