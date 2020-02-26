Wellbeing Day at Cowdray House promises fascinating event in unique setting

A day of inspirational talks and music will take place during a Wellbeing Day at Cowdray House on Saturday, February 29.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Verdon promised a fascinating day in a unique setting.

The schedule will be:

Doors open: 9.30am

Start 10.00am: Introduction by Master of Ceremonies, Gillian Higgins

10.10am: Meditation led by Cornelius O’Shaughnessy

10.20am: Speaker: Charlie Morley

11.00am: Coffee Break

11.30am: Speaker: Elizabeth Day

12.15pm: Lunch

1.00pm: Music by Tobiah

1.30pm: Speaker: Miguel Toribio-Mateas

2.15pm: Speaker: Gus Olds

The day will be hosted by Gillian Higgins, an international criminal barrister at the Chambers of 9 Bedford Row in London.

“Gillian has represented leading political figures before the International Criminal Court and the United Nations international criminal tribunals. She is also a meditator, mindfulness teacher and author. Her first book Mindfulness at Work and Home was published in September 2019 and is available from her website, practicalmeditation.co.uk.

“Cornelius O’Shaughnessy – Cornelius will host a short meditation session at the start of the day. He is the Founder of Bodhimaya which runs wellbeing retreats at Cowdray House. He has studied the mind, meditation and eastern philosophy for over 23 years and is well-known for his ability to affect change in people. Cornelius has a considerable amount of experience working with people who suffer with a wide variety of physical and emotional challenges as well as those who wish to discover a more relaxed, enlightened and insightful approach to life.

“Charlie Morley – Charlie Morley is a bestselling author and teacher of lucid dreaming & shadow integration. He has been lucid dreaming for almost 20 years and was ‘authorised to teach’ within the Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism by Lama Yeshe Rinpoche in 2008. He has since developed a holistic approach to dream work called Mindfulness of Dream & Sleep and written three books which have been translated into 14 languages. For over 10 years Charlie has run workshops & retreats in more than 20 countries and continues to teach internationally.

“Elizabeth Day – Elizabeth Day is an author, journalist and broadcaster. Her memoir, How To Fail: Everything I’ve Ever Learned From Things Going Wrong is a Sunday Times top five bestseller and has been described as ‘life-changing’ by critics. She is also an award-winning journalist, currently a columnist for YOU Magazine and the Mail on Sunday. Her chart-topping podcast, How To Fail with Elizabeth Day, is a celebration of the things that haven’t gone right and has been nominated for two British Podcast Awards. Every week, a new interviewee explores what their failures taught them about how to succeed better.

“Miguel Toribio-Mateas BSc (Hons) NutMed MSc ClinNeuro. Miguel is a multifaceted professional whose expertise cross the bridge between research and practice in the fields of nutrition, biotechnology, microbiology and neuroscience. As a Research Fellow at the School of Applied Sciences of London South Bank University, Miguel is working on clinical trials to learn about the relationship between food, gut bacteria and mental wellbeing, which is the subject of his talk. As an international public speaker, he is well known for his depth of knowledge, his engaging and unique style of presentation, and his ability to reach a wide range of listeners.

“Gus Olds – Gus has worked as a Strength Coach and Nutritionist at the highest level of sport for 15 years. His clients include A-list celebrities, national teams and Olympic athletes. He uses a holistic approach to health to ensure the wellbeing and performance of clients. His mission is to debunk popular misconceptions and allow an easily accessible construct for health and longevity. Insta handle @gofitcoach.

“With music by TOBIAH – Tobiah will be performing a selection of uplifting songs and stories from her acclaimed new album Are We Angels, with special guests All-Ireland award-winning Colette O’Leary (piano accordian) and Simon Callow (piano and percussion).

“The day costs £75 per person to include access to the gardens and grounds, the full line-up of talks and music, hot drinks and a vegetarian lunch. Tickets are available to buy online, below.

More details on https://www.cowdray.co.uk/events/wellbeing-event-at-cowdray-house-2020/

