Watch out for the Notorious Strumpet!

A “strikingly truthful tale of one woman’s voyage to connect with her convict past” is the promise from Worthing’s new Summer of Circus with the arrival of Notorious Strumpet & Dangerous Girl.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “This anticipated new solo work by Jess Love (The Candy Butchers, La Soiree, Circa) plunges into the dark stuff, both the booze and the trail of mayhem it leaves in its wake. Notorious Strumpet & Dangerous Girl is at the Pavilion Theatre on Tuesday, July 9 at 8pm as part of Worthing Theatres’ Summer of Circus.

“Julia Mullins was a thief, a prostitute and a drunk. Jess Love is a carnie, a queer and likes a drink. Get taken in by the self-supporting arms of this astounding Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, where twisted storytelling and spectacular circus skill are shaken and stirred, with one part dark comedy, one part serenity and three parts hostility, hilarity and honesty.

“Jess Love was brought up Christian in Brisbane, Australia. At ten years old she secretly questioned her sexuality, her existence, her adoption status. She also got drunk for the first time.

“Julia Mullins was bought up Catholic in Cork, Ireland. In 1826 she was caught stealing while prostituting herself and was sent to Australia as a convict. She is also the great, great, great, great grandmother of Jess Love.

“At 30 years of age, this revelation informed the next three years of Jess’s life and represented a kinship within her genetic history that she’d never before felt. Furthermore it launched an on-again off-again admittance of powerlessness within a 12-step programme.”

Jess Love is an Australian born founding member of the multi award winning circus company The Candy Butchers. In 2004 she was given an honourable mention at the Melbourne Fringe Awards for Best Female Performer for her work in their debut show A Circus Sweetmeat. In 2013 Jess was in the London line up of the La Soiree season, which was awarded an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment.

Jess has toured internationally with La Clique, Circus Oz, Circa! and The Burlesque Hour to name few. Her first solo show And The Little One said... premiered in Melbourne .

