Unwell Jimmy Carr postpones Worthing gig

Comedian Jimmy Carr has had to pull his gig in Worthing tonight (Wednesday) because of ill health.

A new date has already been confirmed.

A spokesman said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances – it’s a medical thing – we have to postpone Jimmy Carr’s show at Worthing Assembly Hall on 2nd October. The show will instead take place on Wednesday 13th November 2019. Jimmy is very sorry to reschedule the show, but it is unavoidable. He looks forward to seeing everyone at the new date.

"Original tickets are valid for the new date, you do not need to do anything. If you cannot attend the rearranged date, you can contact the box office on (01903) 206 206 for a refund. Refunds must be made by Tue 4 November at the latest."