Top line-up for Comedy Beats' return to The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley

Comedy Beats return to The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, February 7 for their regular monthly offering of four of the “very best” club comics around.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “We’ve been putting on gigs there since March 2017 so this one will mark the completion of three years. Although we provide regular comedy shows to lots of pubs and clubs in various towns on the Sussex, Surrey and Kent borders, we see The Grasshopper as our flagship venue.

“When we started there I never thought we would be bringing the likes of Andy Parsons, Stephen K Amos, Paul Sinha, aka ITV 1’s The Chase’s Sinnerman, and Arthur Smith to Crawley.

“I started doing stand-up myself in 1997 and have used the contacts I have made over the years to encourage my colleagues to come to Crawley and help Comedy Beats create one of the best monthly comedy clubs in the country.

“We currently have a capacity of around 160. Every month we sell tickets for the next show on the way out for the next one. Our record is 55 and to have sold more than a third of the tickets for next month’s show within 20 minutes of the last one ending is amazing. We owe a great debt of gratitude to our wonderful regulars who are the bedrock of the club.”

Mark added: “I am really excited about this next show for a number of reasons but particularly because Mark Walker is on the bill. He is a comic who I have known for years. His dad is Roy Walker and both his brother and sister are successful performers in their own right.

“He is one of the very best acts I have worked with, but three years ago he stopped gigging on the UK circuit and started working exclusively overseas. We were chatting on the phone and he expressed an interest in coming to do some shows for Comedy Beats. We got him down to our monthly club in East Grinstead at the beginning of January and he smashed the gig out of the park. I’m really pleased that our Crawley audience are now going to get to see one of the very best comedians around. He is a high-octane act who has comedy running through his DNA. What a result to get him on the bill!

“The opening act is Carl Donnelly. Best known for his TV appearances on Mock The Week and Russell Howard’s Good News, he is a consummate storyteller. Along with being a regular face at all the major comedy clubs in the UK he is now developing a reputation at the very best international comedy festivals as well, including Just For Laughs in Montreal, The Melbourne Comedy Festival and The New Zealand Comedy Festival.

“Closing the show is the Comedy Beats favourite Ben Norris. Since we set Comedy Beats up in late 2015 he has performed at about 15 of our gigs but unbelievably has never done the Grass-hopper. Having been a jobbing comedian since 1993 he is vastly experienced. His TV credits include Mock The Week, They Think It’s All Over and Never Mind The Buzzcocks. He is the perfect act to close a show of this calibre and I am so happy to have finally managed to get him down to our favourite venue.

“Compere for the evening is John Ryan, he hosted the very first show we put on at this venue and is widely regarded as one of the very best comperes on the circuit. He is a great improviser and works the room brilliantly but also has a wealth of top notch material. I guess the best way to describe him would be that he is a very funny, lovable, cheeky Londoner. With John MC’ing the show, I know the audience will be perfectly primed to be as responsive as possible to the other three fantastic acts that we have lined up for our third birthday celebration. I can’t wait!”

Doors 7.30pm; show starts 8pm. Tickets in advance are £10 from the venue or at www.comedybeats.com.

