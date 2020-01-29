Tim Baker from Hey Rosetta! plays Brighton date

Tim Baker from Canadian band Hey Rosetta! is hitting the UK with solo dates including Prince Albert, Brighton on February 2.

Late 2019 saw the release of the video for The Eighteenth Hole from the album Forever Overhead (Arts & Crafts).

Shot in Newfoundland by Adrian Vieni and Amos Le Blanc, the video outlines the fractures that can happen in love-torn relationships, Adrian explains.

“The Eighteenth Hole is an intimate study of human emotion and connection. It acts as a time capsule, capturing the profound impact others have on us throughout our lives, and the shared experiences that connect us.

“With each moment, we’re reminded of the choices we’ve made, the trajectory we’ve taken, and people we’ve met that have shaped us into who we are today.”

Tim added: “It was the first video I’ve ever been a part of where I was almost completely hands off with the production. My manager Jase reached out to Amos, who we’ve been a fan of for quite some time, and shared a series of scenes that I’d dreamt up. It was decided that he would fly to Newfoundland with his producer, cinematographer and crew and use pretty much the entire budget just slowly shooting as many beautiful, sad, interesting scenes as they could in a week. I never saw anything until the first assembly about a month later. I love it so much. It’s very fitting but open, nostalgic but new and I hope you like it.”

Tim released The Eighteenth Hole Variations EP on October 18, which featured a vocal trio reconfiguration of the album track, as well as the song performed as solo piano.

