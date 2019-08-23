Tiddly Proms is new festival at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens has announced a new festival, Tiddly Proms, featuring jazz, big band and classical music on September 13 and 14, from 4pm to midnight.

Spokesman Patrick Rea said: “Musical highlights on the main stage include live performances of Charlie Parker with Strings from Bernardi Music Group, jazz from Ducie Jazz, swing from Harry's Tricks, and a Rat Pack tribute from The Tom Fitzpatrick Band. There will be a live beam-back from The Last Night of the Proms on a giant outdoor LED screen.

“Each night there’s a spectacular pyro-musical ﬁrework ﬁnale presented by Illusion Fireworks - British Fireworks Champions 2018.

“Visitors can browse a boutique shopping courtyard at Leonardslee and enjoy artisan spirits, craft beers, cocktails, world cuisine, art, fashion and lifestyle stalls. They can also sample Leonardslee’s own label wines from boutique South African winery Benguela Cove Lagoon.

“Gin and tonic is crafted by Cabin Pressure Spirits and Silent Pool Distillers, real ale from Harvey’s, the Binary Botanical brew from the Container Mixology Bar. Food includes cuisine from India, Italy, Mongolia, the Americas, Egypt and Vietnam.

“Before each evening’s performance, visitors can explore the 240 acre estate and its Grade I Listed gardens, parkland, lawns and forest areas; visit the ornamental rock garden; see the colony of wallabies, peacocks and deer; and visit the Beyond the Doll’s House exhibition.”

Tickets are £30 plus booking fee for adults and £10 plus booking fee for under 18s

VIP tickets are £90 plus booking fee for adults and £50 plus booking fee for under 18s. VIP ticket-holders benefit from grandstand seating, wine tasting masterclasses and all-day access to Leonardslee, with afternoon tea at a discounted rate.

Visit: Tiddly Proms at Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Lower Beeding, RH13 6PP.