The Stranglers to play Brighton and Portsmouth on their "final full UK tour"

The Stranglers will play Brighton and Portsmouth on what they say will be their final full UK tour.

They will play the Brighton Dome on Tuesday October 27 and Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, November 2

Spokesman Warren Higgins said: “One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, The Stranglers have announced an extensive full production UK tour in October and November 2020 and have confirmed that this will be the last time they intend to play together in this way.

“The band have stated that this will be their final extensive tour of the UK and whilst they may not be checking out completely just yet this will be the last opportunity to see them playing together in a comprehensive touring format. The band promise a set that will be covering tracks from their extensive catalogue spanning over 45 years.

“First formed in 1974, The Stranglers no-nonsense attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 70s,with their first three albums (Rattus Norvegicus, No More Heroes and Black and White) being released within an astonishing 13 months of each other, scoring hit singles such as Peaches, No More Heroes and Walk On By. Further success was to follow with Always The Sun, Strange Little Girl and the mercurial Golden Brown, amongst many others, earning the group 24 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums.

“As always, audiences can expect to be swept up high on the wave of The Stranglers’ powerful sound, pounding rhythms, soaring melodies, quirky humour and thrillingly daring musicianship for an exhilarating live experience. Due to overwhelming demand from the band’s fans is has been decided to invite Ruts DC to be special guests.

“With their final full UK tour and the imminent release of their debut movie, 2020 will be an iconic action-packed year for The Stranglers.”

Tickets for The Stranglers final full UK tour go on sale Friday 31st January via

WWW.GIGSANDTOURS.COM and http://WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.UK.

OCTOBER 2020

Tue 20 Lincoln Engine Shed

Thu 22 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 23 Bristol O2 Academy

Sat 24 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mon 26 Norwich UEA

Tue 27 Brighton Dome

Thu 29 Newcastle O2 Academy

Fri 30 Sheffield City Hall

Sat 31 Birmingham O2 Academy

NOVEMBER 2020

Mon 02 Portsmouth Guildhall

Tue 03 Nottingham Rock City

Thu 05 Aberdeen Music Hall

Sat 07 Glasgow O2 Academy

Mon 09 Stoke Victoria Hall

Tue 10 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thu 12 Leeds O2 Academy

Sat 14 Manchester O2 Apollo

Mon 16 Guildford G Live

Tue 17 Reading Hexagon

Thu 19 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 21 London O2 Academy Brixton

