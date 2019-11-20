The Ruisi Quartet, Chichester - review

REVIEW BY Chris Linford

The Funtington Music Group welcomed back on 13 November to the University of Chichester the Ruisi Quartet.

This Quartet founded in 2013 by the Ruisi brothers is now internationally acclaimed as one of the leading string quartets of its generation.

The programme began with a performance of Britten’s Three Divertimente. This was a very effective introductory piece, and it set the scene for the remainder of the concert. The Quartet’s playing was wonderfully incisive with crisp brilliance and consummately played rhythms. They interpreted Britten’s music brilliantly, highlighting his melodic appeal, textual sparkle, and structural beauty.

The second piece was a contrasting but equally pleasing performance of Haydn’s String Quartet in B Minor, Opus 64, No 2. This is an intimate piece of music and the Ruisi interpreted the slow sections soulfully, while the more dynamic movements were played with animated effectiveness.

After the interval the choice was a youthful Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in A Minor Opus 13. This is a beautiful piece and the Quartet’s interpretation was second to none. They kept the balance between the instruments precise, the energy was palpable but unforced, and their interpretation was totally immaculate.

This was a marvellous concert, which left our audience wanting more. Chris Hough, Chairman of the Funtington Music Group, thanked the Quartet for their visit to Chichester, “This was a thoroughly enjoyable evening and the Ruisi played superbly.”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01 243 378900.

Calendar Girls at Chichester Festival Theatre - review



University of Chichester's triple threat students in action



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

