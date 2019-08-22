The Red Lion proves a hit in Horsham as it heads out on tour

REVIEW BY Heather Pepper at the Capitol Theatre

I’m not a big football fan, but I loved this play.

Set in a typical non- league football club changing room, the play features just three characters: the hot headed ambitious manager (think Alex Ferguson or Jose Mourinho), the kit man and former club legend and the gifted young player.

In a nutshell, the player just wants to enjoy playing, the manager is over hungry for money and success and the kit man has the Red Lion mascot running through his veins and wants to do everything for the good of the club and players he loves.

Full of sharp witted football humour – it’s all in here, the ripe language, moans about a dandelion covered pitch and the ref needing glasses.

It was great to view it up close in the smaller setting of the Capitol’s Studio – you could almost smell the cheesy socks and liniment. And it is ideal to be enjoyed in the local clubs and village halls it is now going to tour.

If we’d had a few oranges at half- time it would have been perfect.

Don’t miss this one.

REVIEW BY Heather Pepper

The Red Lion, a Horsham District Year of Culture sponsored production, made its debut at Horsham’s Capitol and is now set to tour football clubs and community centres throughout the District.

Friday 23 August Horsham Football Club, Horsham RH13 0AR

Friday 30 August Henfield Hall, Henfield BN5 9DB

Saturday 31 August Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Broadbridge Heath RH12 3LY

Friday 6 September Horsham YMCA, Horsham RH13 5BP

Saturday 7 September Slinfold Village Hall, Slinfold RH13 0RR

Friday 13 September Ashington Centre, Ashington RH20 3PG

Saturday 14 September Thakeham Village Hall, Thakeham RH20 2GP

Friday 20 September The Weald Community School, Billingshurst RH14 9RY

Saturday 21 September Cowfold Village Hall, Cowfold RH13 8DZ

Friday 27 September Steyning Grammar School, Steyning BN44 3RX

Saturday 28 September Mannings Heath Village Hall, Mannings Heath RH13 6JU