The Purple Shoes headline Seadogs and Troubadours show in Shoreham

The Purple Shoes will present the third annual Seadogs and Troubadours show at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on November 21.

The show will bring together three acts hailing from Shoreham for one night only in their home town, promising a diverse mix of traditional folk, roots and rock and roll.

The evening will be headlined by The Purple Shoes, fronted by singer/songwriter Marie Dance, accompanied by Michael Bickers on lead guitar and harmonies and Richard Dadson on double bass.

Marie said: “The Purple Shoes have played extensively over the past three years bringing their blend of harmony vocals and Americana inspired music with an English twist to audiences across the UK and Ireland.

“True to their influences which include Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Purple Shoes are a must see for all fans of the Americana genre.

“For this exclusive performance, The Purple Shoes will be backed on stage by a line-up of highly-experienced musicians including award winning vocalist Paul Diello on backing vocals and Vinnie Lammi on drums whose credits as session player include Robbie Williams, Take That and Supergrass.

“The show will feature new material from the band’s forthcoming album, Small Town Fairy Tales as well some well-known audience favourites. As with previous Ropetackle performances, there will be some surprises in store along the way.”

Marie added: “Seadogs and Troubadours will also feature the south coast’s premier sea shanty singing ensemble the Wellington Wailers, and local legends, Laura Ward and the Risen Road who will perform a set of original roots tunes plus new and vivid interpretations of songs from the traditional canon.”

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start with tickets available from the Ropetackle box office. For more information, visit www.thepurpleshoes.com.