The National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain beckons for Haywards Heath boy

12-year-old Isaac Skey has won a place in The National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain playing the flute.

Isaac lives in Haywards Heath and attends Oathall School.

His father Nick Skey said: “Isaac had to audition playing two pieces chosen by him and two pieces chosen by the NCO who held auditions all round the UK for the National Orchestra. Thousands audition each year and the standard is very high. He will attend two residential courses at Port Regis School in Dorset run by professional musicians culminating in performances in Basingstoke and at the City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Hall. Isaac also attends the Royal College of Music Junior Department on Saturdays. In addition to the flute he also plays the piano. His ultimate ambition is to become a professional musician.”

