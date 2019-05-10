The National announce Brighton date in December

The National have confirmed a Brighton show among their December UK tour dates.

They will be performing at The Brighton Centre on Saturday, December 7.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 17 at 10am priced from £37.50. Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk



Their new albumI Am Easy To Find is also released that day, May 17

A full list of tour dates can be found on http://americanmary.com



Check out album singles ‘Hairpin Turns’, ‘Light Years’ and ‘You Had Your Soul With You’.

Outstanding performances in Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre



See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery

