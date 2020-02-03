The most disgusting thing that has ever happened to her!

It was the most disgusting thing that had ever happened to her.

It was also the funniest. It also sums up the intensity, the joy and the sheer toughness of motherhood, as three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Josie Long will explain as she takes to the road, with dates including Crawley.

Josie’s new baby was just a few months old, and the day had started well. Josie was touring to promote a film; it was 7am, her baby daughter was on the bed and Josie was getting them both ready.

“And then she did a poo that I can only describe as coming out with the velocity of a cork popping out of a champagne bottle. It was all over her, all over me and all up the wall.

“I got us both in the shower and she was screaming because she didn’t know what was happening, and it was absolutely brutal. But it was also just so funny. It was the grossest thing that had ever happened to me but also one of the most hilarious.”

The new show is called Tender. Charting the mind-bending intensity of new motherhood, but also the kindness, gentleness and joy associated with it, Josie brings it to the Hawth, Crawley on Wednesday February, 5. There’s a lot to explore – not least the fact that she has brought a new baby into the world at a time when so many people are saying that it is the end of the world; it is also about the smallest aspects of motherhood within the massive, wider context of climate change. But also, Josie is quick to stress, it is about lots of silly stories.

“It is about being able to take on board all the worrying stuff, the big stuff but also about being able to say that the world is still a great place.”

The show is also motivated by the fact that she is desperate to talk about motherhood: “What bigger experience are you ever going to have to share with people! Lots of stand-ups will be talking about the fact they bought a toaster and it didn’t work. I just want to stand there and shout ‘I have had a baby!’” But she admits there is a fine line to tread: “I want to talk about it in a way that is involving for people who have not had children or are not interested in having children… so that they would not be bored by the show. The way I feel about stand-up is that you go and meet the person and hear about their life and their passions and their experiences and you have got to make all that as authentic and funny and big and silly enough that it really doesn’t matter if your own experiences have been completely different.”

Partly Josie will explore just how she feels she has been changed by it all. She says she certainly feels more confident: “I have given birth! That’s quite a feat!”

But also she now feels the importance of time: “My daughter is just about to start going to nursery, and we split child care with my partner, and I realise I just don’t have that much time to work. And I am just like ‘I have got to do it! I have got to do it now! I can’t muck about!’ Plus you just don’t take yourself so seriously any more: “There are things that I used to brood about. Now I am just ‘I haven’t got time to brood!’”

Also she has noticed there are two types of parents: those that say ‘If you think it is hard now, you wait until they are teenagers!’ and those who insist ‘It just gets better and better.’

“I definitely hope I am going to be in the better-and-better category.”

