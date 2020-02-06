The London Bridge Trio to perform for Funtington Music Group

The London Bridge Trio will play Beethoven and Faure at the next Funtington Music Group meeting – in Chichester University Chapel on Weds, Feb 12 at 7.30pm.

Chairman Chris Hough said: “FMG is delighted to welcome the acclaimed London Bridge Trio, one of Britain’s leading chamber ensembles. Their programme includes Beethoven’s wonderful Archduke Trio, together with music by Faure and Haydn.

“The trio originally formed in 2002 as the London Bridge Ensemble and they continue to prioritise strong, composer-led programmes and collaborate with regular guest artists. Their name reflects an admiration for English music of the early 20th century, which forms part of the group’s varied repertoire and is represented by their hugely successful Frank Bridge recordings.

“The trio are no strangers to Sussex, recently appearing at Champs Hill, Coldwaltham, where their concert of Czech music was broadcast live by BBC Radio 3.

“Over recent years the trio has appeared frequently in London with Wigmore Hall and Kings Place concerts as well as a residency at St John’s Smith Square, entitled Brahms and his World.

“In 2008 the ensemble founded its own festival, the Winchester Chamber Music Festival, in the hometown of their cellist Kate Gould. They now welcome capacity audiences each year in late April/early May and have secured their reputation for stylish programmes involving exceptional international artists. In 2018 the festival celebrated its tenth anniversary with the world premiere of a new work written for the trio by Colin Matthews, Hidden Agenda, and the trio were joined by the Heath Quartet for a series of sold-out concerts. Guest artists have included the Gould trio and the Navarra quartet as well as members of the Elias Quartet and Kungsbacka Trio. Since David Adams joined the trio in 2016, they have been recording the complete piano trios by Schumann and Mendelssohn, particularly featuring works by Clara Schumann and Fanny Mendelssohn.”

funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

