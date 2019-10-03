The Leylines play Shoreham date

The Leylines play The Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on Saturday, October 5 at 8pm.

Spokeswoman Kairen Kemp said: “The south-west-country collective established in 2013, with a genre-defying, eclectic sound that ranges from traditional folk to full blown festival rock. The Leylines are Dan Thompson (electric guitar); Dave Burbidge (drums); Hannah Johns (violin); Sean Booth (bass); and Steve Mitchell (vocals/guitar). The Leylines was founded by a group of musicians in Weston-super-Mare (via Bristol), wishing to combine their individual musical styles into something that isn’t quite folk, sort of punk, 100 per cent heart- pounding revelry. This unique sound, combined with frontman Steve Mitchell’s lyrics centred around life on the road and the state of society, has launched the band into the heart of the live music community and made them firm favourites of the festival circuit. The band released their debut album Along The Old Straight Track in June 2016.”

Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch