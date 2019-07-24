The Jonny Hepbir Quintet heads to Steyning Jazz Club

The Jonny Hepbir Quintet makes a return to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, August 2.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “These are musicians whose love of their music, evoking the spirits of the Hot Club de Paris jazz masters, Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, together with their eclectic mix of jazz standards, will deliver an evening of unimaginable delight.

“Mike Piggott’s lilting glissando violin is a thrilling experience, magically recreating original Stephane Grappelli numbers with the irresistible guitar backing of Jonny Hepbir and Jason Henson’s syncopated swing rhythms, their driving chord sequences and cadences persuasively true to the period.

“These are guitarists of the highest order. Playing instinctively together their solos and captivating tête-à-têtes irresistibly entwine with Dan Sheppard’s double bass, with the ensemble sophisticatedly enriched by Sarah Oschlag’s hushed vocals, providing a seductive icing on this awesome musical cake.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ 8.00pm. Doors open 7.15pm. More information from Sid Bailey on 01273 430311.

Jonny has been working as a professional guitarist and guitar teacher for over 20 years.

Initially involved in the flamenco-jazz genre, Jonny played in a successful duo with Spanish guitarist, Ignacio Lozano, for five years in the early 90s. During this time, he was signed to indie jazz label, 33 Records, and recorded two acclaimed albums of original material, Spanglo and Sur’ This led to tours and workshops all over the UK, with concert performances in art centres, theatres, festivals, television and radio. After the project had run it’s course, Jonny made the decision to re-learn guitar technique and began to study the gypsy way of playing.

Glittering line-up for Petworth Festival 2019



Looking for West Sussex's finest young vocalists!



Season of stars at Brighton Dome



See who's coming to the Petworth Festival