The 27th annual Battle of the Bands hots up in Horsham

The 27th annual Horsham Battle of the Bands has confirmed schedules for the four July heats at The REC Rooms and Horsham Sports Club.

Original bands:

July 25, heat 1 at The REC Rooms: 19:00 – doors open; 20:00 – Reveal The Road; 20:30 – Tony Humphries; 21:00 – Juxta; 21:30 – Machina; 22:00 – The Buzzards; 22:30 – Tenderhooks; 23:00 – results.

July 26, heat at Horsham Sports Club: 19:00 – doors open; 20:00 – Downtown Roundabout; 20:30 – Danny Dangerously Band; 21:00 – Leaden; 21:30 – Cyanide Sundae; 22:00 – ShameFaced; 22:30 – Parallax; 23:00 – Results

Spokesman Jamie Stanley said: “Judged by three esteemed music industry professionals, only six from each competition will go through to the finals on the festival stage in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park on August 17 from 1pm. This year the Acoustic Originals competition will take place on the Carfax bandstand on August 10 from 1pm. All BotB events this year are free entry and part of Horsham Festival and the Year of Culture fringe. See website for more details: www.horshambotb.co.uk

“If you’re interested in getting involved as a volunteer on the day, as part of the organising committee or as a sponsor of the event, please email the team at info@horshambotb.co.uk.”

Glittering line-up for Petworth Festival 2019



Looking for West Sussex's finest young vocalists!



Season of stars at Brighton Dome



See who's coming to the Petworth Festival