Sylvia Kopeček and Sue England combine for Festival of Chichester exhibition

Sylvia Kopeček and Sue England combine for a Festival of Chichester exhibition on Saturdays, July 6 and 13 and Sundays, July 7 and 14. The venues will be Merston Studio and St Giles Church.

Sylvia said: “We are two very different artists who share a studio space in the Old School Room adjacent to St Giles Church, Merston. Sue had a professional life as a graphic designer and now lives nearby in Colworth.”

Sylvia lives in Merston. She has a fine art background and was art adviser for West Sussex Schools and Colleges before becoming a senior adviser for secondary schools.

“We are fortunate to work close to this historic church, and the exhibition will offer the opportunity for visitors to discover the church interior as well as enjoying the artwork. We are pleased to be part of the Festival of Chichester which provides us with the opportunity to display art in this unusual setting. We enjoyed exhibiting here in 2018 in the School Room, which is now our studio, and in the church.

“Sue’s work is diverse, but always returns to the landscape and the environment. She paints at Merston Studio. Sue’s contribution relates to time spent this year painting and drawing at Pagham Harbour. This has formed the basis for a series of new paintings, prints and collages.”

Sylvia’s work is figurative. It makes use of imagery across a spectrum of cultural references including medieval art and Spanish culture. Much of the most recent work interprets the human form in different ways from cut-outs to large pencil drawings and paintings. Sylvia paints at Merston Studio and her work can be seen in both the studio and in the church where there will be an installation.

Sue studied at Manchester College of Art and Design and Reading University. After a professional life as a teacher and then a graphic designer, she started painting and printmaking again after early retirement.

She belongs to two art groups, Octagon and Artel and has exhibited locally along the south coast and further afield in London, Birmingham and other parts of the UK.

Brilliant Chichester revival honours The Deep Blue Sea as a genuine masterpiece



Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery