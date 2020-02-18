Stunning cast in Thriller Live at the Hawth in Crawley will blow you away

Thriller Live promises to be a show you’ll never forget, and with an amazing two hours of fantastic songs and brilliant dancing, it’ll take you to a feel-good place that’ll last for days.

Fans of Michael Jackson will love this celebration of his musical career, encompassing four decades of iconic tunes and those signature dance moves.

Thriller - Live! is on at the Hawth in Crawely until Saturday February 22.

Now in its record-breaking 11th year in London’s West End, Thriller Live delivers hit after magical hit, showcasing Jackson’s versatile range of pop, rock, soul and disco.

And the audience of all ages at The Hawth in Crawley showed their delight by getting to their feet to clap and dance along.

This show is blessed with a strong cast of talented vocalists and dancers, backed by a great live band which really brought the stage - and everyone watching the performance! - to life.

A trip through the years saw a multitude of colourful costume changes, from red-clad Rockin’ Robins to disco-tastic glitter platform boots and onto that Fedora and then the white glove that Jackson made his own.

Stunning vocals were performed by Ceanté Harris, Shaquille Hemmans and Jason Brock, as well as Britt Quentin who gave a beautiful rendition of She’s Out of My Life, and got the crowd pumped with Beat It and Dirty Diana.

Dancer and vocalist Kieran Alleyne has all the right moves for a show dedicated to MJ, making the Moonwalk look effortless and performing some brilliant and tight ensemble numbers with the dancers, including my own personal favourite, Smooth Criminal.

From start to finish the performance was energised, and the audience went wild for Man in the Mirror, a haunting version of the Earth Song, and Billie Jean before climaxing with Thriller, complete with spooky zombies.

Definitely a show which topped my expectations, and one I’d highly recommend.

Tickets are available from The Hawth Box Office or by calling on 01293 553636.