Strong line-up of performers for Chichester Chamber Concerts' 15th season

A strong line-up of performers will help the Chichester Chamber Concerts series celebrate its 15th season this autumn and winter.

Tickets are now on sale for the new season which will run at the series’ usual home, the Assembly Room from October 2019 to March 2020, six concerts featuring The Esmé Quartet, Busch Trio, Rowland/Kudritskaya Duo, Van Kuijk Quartet, Spiritato! and Trinity Ensemble.

Series chairman Anna Hill is delighted with the programme which has come together for the 15th season (though not the 15th year – there were two seasons in the series’ first year, 2006).

It has now very much become a Chichester fixture and a Chichester expectation: “I think really the reason it has done so well is that there is not really another series of chamber music in Chichester, not of such high-quality chamber music. There is a lot of local music, but I think our audiences appreciate the quality of our performers who come from many countries. These are the sorts of concerts that you would usually have to go to London to see.

“And we get lots of appreciative letters, people saying thank you for arranging these concerts that give so much pleasure.

“We have also got a good venue. It is the right size for chamber music and has got good acoustics and is attractive.”

As for the programme: “I think it does get easier to put together each year, simply because the experience builds up as to how to find artists, which works to choose and how to work with them… and I think in those respects, it gets simpler.

“But it does not get easier to find new audiences. We are always trying to reach out to new people, especially those new people who have just arrived in Chichester. That part of what we do is constant.

“The Chichester Observer is always a great help to us.”

The Chichester Chamber Concerts are the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester once a month on a Thursday starting at 7.30pm.

Launching the season on Thursday, October 3 will be the Esmé Quartet (Wonhee Bae – violin I, Yuna Ha – violin II, Jiwon Kim – viola, Ye-eun Heo – cello). Formed in 2016 at Hochschule für Musik und Tanz in Cologne, the Esmé Quartet have been praised for their warm sound, hyper-sensitive ensemble and powerful stage presence. They are the first prize winners of the 2018 Wigmore International String Quartet Competition as well as laureates of international competitions in Trondheim and Berlin. They will play: Frank Bridge Novelletten H44 (1904); Beethoven Quartet in F major Op 18 no 1; and Schubert Quartet in G major D887.

Thursday, November 7 brings the Busch Trio to the series, featuring Omri Epstein – piano Mathieu van Bellen – violin; and Ori Epstein – cello. Named after the violinist Busch, this young ensemble has emerged as one of the leading piano trios of the new generation and has developed an extensive performing schedule across Europe’s leading concert halls and festivals. Winners of the 2012 Royal Overseas League Competition, the trio went on to win prizes at international competitions including the Salieri-Zinetti Competition and the Pinerolo Competition in Italy and the International Schumann Chamber Music Award in Frankfurt. They will play Schubert Sonatensatz D 28; Shostakovich Trio 2 in E minor; and Beethoven Trio in B flat Op.97 Archduke.

The series continues on Thursday, December 5 with the Rowland/Kudritskaya Duo (Daniel Rowland – violin; and Natacha Kudritskaya – piano. Also coming up: Thursday, January 23 – Van Kuijk Quartet; Thursday, February 27 – Spiritato!; and Thursday, March 26 – Trinity Ensemble.

Tickets on http://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/chichesterchamberconcerts.

