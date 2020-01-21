Strictly star Anton Du Beke confirms Brighton date

The Audience with Anton Du Beke 2020 tour will take in Brighton.

The show presents an intimate theatre tour with the King of Ballroom. Anton shares tales and anecdotes, providing insights from across his career as one of the UKs leading dancers, authors and TV stars. The evening’s entertainment will include music, song, dance and humour. Anton will be joined on stage by special guest vocalist Lance Ellington.

Anton said “I’ve been wanting to do this kind of show for a while now, so I am thrilled to have the chance to interact with the audience on a much more personal level. I hope you can join me.”

An Audience with Anton Du Beke 2020

Sunday 26 April - 5.00pm - Peterborough - New Theatre - 01733 852 992

Monday 27 April - 7.30pm - High Wycombe - Wycombe Swan - 01494 512000

Tuesday 28 April - 7.45pm - Brighton - Theatre Royal - 0844 871 7650

Wednesday 29 April - 7.30pm - Richmond - Richmond Theatre - 0844 871 7651

Tuesday 5 May - 7.30pm - Dunstable - Grove Theatre - 01582 602080

Wednesday 6 May - 7.30pm - Bromley - Churchill Theatre - 020 3285 6000

