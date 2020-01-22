Still time to enjoy Hurst Players in their refurbished theatre

Just a few tickets remain for Hurst Players’ first production in their refurbished theatre.

Spokeswoman Anne Hopper said: “If you’ve not yet seen Mother Goose, the Hurst Players first Pantomime in the new Players Theatre on the High Street, why not take advantage of the few remaining tickets – just a few left for Friday evening and for the final early evening performance at 5 pm on Sunday, January 26th. Contact the Players website for details: www.hurstplayers.org.uk



“Reaction to the refurbishment has been uplifting – comments ranging from ‘wow’ to ‘fantastic – love the new seats’ and ‘what an achievement’!

“And for the first time the Players are hosting a pre-season evening for members and friends when directors of the remaining four productions in 2020 will outline their choices and discuss how else this unique theatre can attract a wider clientele. This will be on Friday 7th February from 7.30 pm. There will be wine!”