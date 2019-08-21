Stephen Mulhern seen filming ITV show in Bognor town centre

Shoppers in Bognor have been given a surprise today, with TV presenter Stephen Mulhern filming for the new series of In for a Penny.

The pop-up gameshow, based on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway feature, sees Stephen taking games and quizzes to the streets, challenging unsuspecting members of the public for a chance to win prizes.

Bognor gift shop Polkadot Stripes posted a picture of the TV presenter in the town centre on Facebook this morning, alongside a member of the public making a sandwich 'using only her mouth'.

The show, which is returning for a second series, has also given Bognor Regis Town Football Club's mascot Rocky Bear a platform for stardom.

The Nyewood Lane favourite will make an appearance on the Saturday night prime-time show, it has been confirmed this week, and Rocks general manager Simon Cook said he wouldn't be surprised if the furry mascot ended up with his own show.

He said: "ITV got in touch and asked if they can borrow Rocky for filming for a couple of days and we’ve allowed him to go, but only on loan.

Stephen Mulhern pictured filming in Bognor's town centre. Photo: Jodie Day

"This could easily be his path to fame. He's already a big star in our eyes and at home games he is always a big hit with fans. And once the great British public see what a wonderful bear he is, I am sure they'll take to him and demand he gets his own show.

"The production crew have collected Rocky and taken him to a location just a goal kick from Nyewood Lane for filming. It all sounds like a bundle of fun. We’re not sure when it will be screened but it’s one to watch out for."

