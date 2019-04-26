Spring plant fair returns to Arundel Castle

More than 25 specialist nurseries with a spectacular variety of plants, bulbs and shrubs in tow will gather at the foot of Arundel Castle for the return of the spring plant fair on April 28.

Spokeswoman Flo Powell said: “Locally-grown plants as well as some unusual species will be on display to purchase on the day so everyone, from budding gardeners to seasoned horticulturists, will be sure to find something exciting to add to their collections.

“Many of the exhibitors are well-known from the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show and will be on hand to answer questions, offer advice and share their top tips.”

Colin Moat, a spring plant fair organiser, said: “It’s a real treat to have the fair return to the beautiful lawns at Arundel Castle. We have even more independent nurseries this year, offering inspiration for all – not to mention plants at about two-thirds of the price of big garden centres.”

“Those looking to stock up on cottage garden plants for spring should stop by Rosemary Hardy’s stall of leading perennials nursery Hardy’s. For a delightful summer garden selection, Dysons Nursery offers a variety of plants including one of the largest Salvia collections in the UK. For those after something weird and wonderful, visit Plantbase, one of the most self-sufficient, eco-friendly nurseries around. Those seeking to fill out a spice rack ought to make a beeline to Invicta Herbs for flavourful, fragranced culinary plants.”

Martin Duncan, Arundel Castle’s head gardener, added: “We’re looking forward to the return of the spring plant fair at the castle. Although I’ve been gardening professionally for many years, I still find rare species and fresh inspiration browsing the nursery stalls.

“A visit to the fair is a must for all green-fingered folk and it’s only here for one day, so don’t let the grass grow under your feet!”

Tickets to the Spring Plant Fair start from £5; children under 16 are permitted free entry.

http://www.arundelcastle.org.

